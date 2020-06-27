76 Full Moon

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Turn key Tri-Level condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Direct access to 2 cars side-by-side garage. Dedicated laundry room and coat closet locate at 1st floor. Bright and spacious open floor plan in the 2nd floor with kitchen, family room, and bathroom. Master suite locates on the third floor with dual sinks and Walk-in Closet. Walking distance to the clubhouse, tennis and basketball court, swimming pool/Jacuzzi, and BBQ park areas. Close to 133/241 toll roads, Woodbury shopping center, grocery stores, and a luxury Irvine school district. Ready to move into this quiet and peaceful neighborhood in Portola Springs Irvine!