Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:23 AM

76 Full Moon

76 Full Moon · No Longer Available
Location

76 Full Moon, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Turn key Tri-Level condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Direct access to 2 cars side-by-side garage. Dedicated laundry room and coat closet locate at 1st floor. Bright and spacious open floor plan in the 2nd floor with kitchen, family room, and bathroom. Master suite locates on the third floor with dual sinks and Walk-in Closet. Walking distance to the clubhouse, tennis and basketball court, swimming pool/Jacuzzi, and BBQ park areas. Close to 133/241 toll roads, Woodbury shopping center, grocery stores, and a luxury Irvine school district. Ready to move into this quiet and peaceful neighborhood in Portola Springs Irvine!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Full Moon have any available units?
76 Full Moon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 76 Full Moon have?
Some of 76 Full Moon's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Full Moon currently offering any rent specials?
76 Full Moon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Full Moon pet-friendly?
No, 76 Full Moon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 76 Full Moon offer parking?
Yes, 76 Full Moon offers parking.
Does 76 Full Moon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 Full Moon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Full Moon have a pool?
Yes, 76 Full Moon has a pool.
Does 76 Full Moon have accessible units?
No, 76 Full Moon does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Full Moon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76 Full Moon has units with dishwashers.
Does 76 Full Moon have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 Full Moon does not have units with air conditioning.
