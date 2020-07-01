76 Cherry Tree

Amenities

Excellent detached home in Cypress Village specious 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths including a chef's gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, kitchen island with breakfast counter top, kitchen cabinets with lots of storage space and a walk-in pantry. Great room with open floor plan for living and dining area. Separate laundry room upstairs with washer and dryer. Additional loft area upstairs which can be used as home office. Master bedroom suite with Juliet's balcony and morning sun, master bath with 2 separate vanities, a bathtub, a walk-in shower with glass enclosure and a walk-in-closet. Ceiling fan with light in every bedroom, crown molding, recessed lights and French windows. A California room with landscaped backyard. 2 car direct access garage. Home is wired for data, close by within walking distance Community pool, spa, picnic area, kids playground, basketball court, neighborhood park and Jeffrey Open Space Trail. Easy access to Irvine Spectrum, Cypress Village Shopping Center, Woodbury Shopping Center, award winning Irvine schools, I5 Freeway, 133 Toll Road and other amenities. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included.