75 Waterman

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool garage media room

Spacious 3 bed +den & 3 bath home is centrally located in one of the most desired community of West Irvine. This charming home features a great floorplan with a main floor bedroom and bathroom for your convenience. Lots of upgrades including newer laminate wood/tile flooring, recessed lights, designer paint throughout the house, making this home perfect for move in!!! Bright living room has a fireplace with a built-in entertainment center. Huge kitchen with center island, walk-in pantry, and lots of cabinet storage make your cooking enjoyable. The French doors from kitchen open to expansive front courtyard which is a good place for your family to entertain and enjoy the warm sun light. Extensive Master suite boasts a retreat area which can be easily converted into an office or relaxing place. Master bathroom has dual sink vanity, shower, separate soaking tub, and newer light fixtures. Customized organizers in all closets. Two car garage is newly upgraded with epoxy flooring and lots of cabinet storage for your needs. This quiet community offers many amenities including an Olympic size pool, jacuzzi, sport courts and playground. Walking distance to award-winning Myford elementary school and Katie Wheeler Library. Attend Pioneer Middle School, ranked as OC’s best middle school and highly acclaimed Beckman High School. Nearby Tustin Marketplace boasts endless shopping & dining and entertainment at the movie theater!