All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 75 Waterman.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
75 Waterman
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

75 Waterman

75 Waterman · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

75 Waterman, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Spacious 3 bed +den & 3 bath home is centrally located in one of the most desired community of West Irvine. This charming home features a great floorplan with a main floor bedroom and bathroom for your convenience. Lots of upgrades including newer laminate wood/tile flooring, recessed lights, designer paint throughout the house, making this home perfect for move in!!! Bright living room has a fireplace with a built-in entertainment center. Huge kitchen with center island, walk-in pantry, and lots of cabinet storage make your cooking enjoyable. The French doors from kitchen open to expansive front courtyard which is a good place for your family to entertain and enjoy the warm sun light. Extensive Master suite boasts a retreat area which can be easily converted into an office or relaxing place. Master bathroom has dual sink vanity, shower, separate soaking tub, and newer light fixtures. Customized organizers in all closets. Two car garage is newly upgraded with epoxy flooring and lots of cabinet storage for your needs. This quiet community offers many amenities including an Olympic size pool, jacuzzi, sport courts and playground. Walking distance to award-winning Myford elementary school and Katie Wheeler Library. Attend Pioneer Middle School, ranked as OC’s best middle school and highly acclaimed Beckman High School. Nearby Tustin Marketplace boasts endless shopping & dining and entertainment at the movie theater!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Waterman have any available units?
75 Waterman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 75 Waterman have?
Some of 75 Waterman's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Waterman currently offering any rent specials?
75 Waterman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Waterman pet-friendly?
No, 75 Waterman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 75 Waterman offer parking?
Yes, 75 Waterman offers parking.
Does 75 Waterman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Waterman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Waterman have a pool?
Yes, 75 Waterman has a pool.
Does 75 Waterman have accessible units?
No, 75 Waterman does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Waterman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Waterman has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Waterman have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Waterman does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology