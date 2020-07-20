75 Thicket

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking pool

You havent lived in OC unless you have lived the luxury life in Woodbridge. The TOP SCHOOLS in all of OC. This townhome is INSIDE the Yale Loop !! You dont have to cross any major street to get to get to the Woodbridge South Lake. This is a very desirable 2 story end unit with 2 carports right behind the patio. Walk to Blue Ribbon Meadow Park Elementary, South Lake Middle and Woodbridge High Schools. Photos for depiction only. 2 good sized bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 story, huge garden area in front; Patio in the back, windows on 3 sides, large storage area next to patio, washer dryer hookups in kitchen, fireplace in living room, formal dining area, breakfast area in kitchen, walk in closet in master bedroom, full length closet in second bedroom. Dont miss this one. Photos here do not represent present condition. Fantastic amenities including access to Woodbridge Lakes and many pools etc. More info at Woodbridge Village HOA.

