Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM

75 Thicket

75 Thicket · No Longer Available
Location

75 Thicket, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
You havent lived in OC unless you have lived the luxury life in Woodbridge. The TOP SCHOOLS in all of OC. This townhome is INSIDE the Yale Loop !! You dont have to cross any major street to get to get to the Woodbridge South Lake. This is a very desirable 2 story end unit with 2 carports right behind the patio. Walk to Blue Ribbon Meadow Park Elementary, South Lake Middle and Woodbridge High Schools. Photos for depiction only. 2 good sized bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 story, huge garden area in front; Patio in the back, windows on 3 sides, large storage area next to patio, washer dryer hookups in kitchen, fireplace in living room, formal dining area, breakfast area in kitchen, walk in closet in master bedroom, full length closet in second bedroom. Dont miss this one. Photos here do not represent present condition. Fantastic amenities including access to Woodbridge Lakes and many pools etc. More info at Woodbridge Village HOA.
All parties to verify all facts on their own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Thicket have any available units?
75 Thicket doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 75 Thicket have?
Some of 75 Thicket's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Thicket currently offering any rent specials?
75 Thicket is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Thicket pet-friendly?
No, 75 Thicket is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 75 Thicket offer parking?
Yes, 75 Thicket offers parking.
Does 75 Thicket have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Thicket does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Thicket have a pool?
Yes, 75 Thicket has a pool.
Does 75 Thicket have accessible units?
No, 75 Thicket does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Thicket have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Thicket does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Thicket have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Thicket does not have units with air conditioning.
