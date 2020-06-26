All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

75 Rinaldi

75 Rinaldi · No Longer Available
Location

75 Rinaldi, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Text 714-831-1800 for details and for next showing opportunities. Beautiful 2-story home in Woodbury. Open floorplan downstairs with real wood flooring. Stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Upstairs laundry room with hookups for washer and dryer. 2 car-attached garage. Enjoy the resort style amenities including 7 pools, 10 parks, sports courts, clubhouse, play areas as well as open trails for hiking and biking. It is close to Woodbury Elementary school, a shopping center and easy access to I-133 or I-5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Rinaldi have any available units?
75 Rinaldi doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 75 Rinaldi have?
Some of 75 Rinaldi's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Rinaldi currently offering any rent specials?
75 Rinaldi is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Rinaldi pet-friendly?
No, 75 Rinaldi is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 75 Rinaldi offer parking?
Yes, 75 Rinaldi offers parking.
Does 75 Rinaldi have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Rinaldi offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Rinaldi have a pool?
Yes, 75 Rinaldi has a pool.
Does 75 Rinaldi have accessible units?
No, 75 Rinaldi does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Rinaldi have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Rinaldi does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Rinaldi have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Rinaldi does not have units with air conditioning.
