75 Rinaldi

Text 714-831-1800 for details and for next showing opportunities. Beautiful 2-story home in Woodbury. Open floorplan downstairs with real wood flooring. Stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Upstairs laundry room with hookups for washer and dryer. 2 car-attached garage. Enjoy the resort style amenities including 7 pools, 10 parks, sports courts, clubhouse, play areas as well as open trails for hiking and biking. It is close to Woodbury Elementary school, a shopping center and easy access to I-133 or I-5.