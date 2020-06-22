All apartments in Irvine
74 Cartwheel
74 Cartwheel

74 Cartwheel · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

74 Cartwheel, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This is luxurious two-story home with 4 bedrooms plus bonus room / 4.5 baths. The spacious main living area opens into the outdoors with stack able sliding doors with extended space. The kitchen has top brand stainless steel appliances with built-in refrigerator, double oven,a wine cooler,microwave,and walk-in pantry. Every room has its own bathroom, and master suite features a SPA-like a bathroom and large walk-in closet. Down stairs bonus room can be an office or a study. Large upstairs loft room with upper deck provides additional living space throughout the home. Located in the gate community of Altair. The resort style of amenities include a clubhouse, pools, SPA, covered cabanas, tennis court and park trail. The community center has a multipurpose room with catering kitchen for parties and events. Just minutes away from freeways,shopping,plazas,Irvine Spectrum, and award winning Irvine Unified School District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Cartwheel have any available units?
74 Cartwheel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 74 Cartwheel have?
Some of 74 Cartwheel's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Cartwheel currently offering any rent specials?
74 Cartwheel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Cartwheel pet-friendly?
No, 74 Cartwheel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 74 Cartwheel offer parking?
No, 74 Cartwheel does not offer parking.
Does 74 Cartwheel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Cartwheel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Cartwheel have a pool?
Yes, 74 Cartwheel has a pool.
Does 74 Cartwheel have accessible units?
No, 74 Cartwheel does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Cartwheel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Cartwheel has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Cartwheel have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Cartwheel does not have units with air conditioning.
