74 Cartwheel

This is luxurious two-story home with 4 bedrooms plus bonus room / 4.5 baths. The spacious main living area opens into the outdoors with stack able sliding doors with extended space. The kitchen has top brand stainless steel appliances with built-in refrigerator, double oven,a wine cooler,microwave,and walk-in pantry. Every room has its own bathroom, and master suite features a SPA-like a bathroom and large walk-in closet. Down stairs bonus room can be an office or a study. Large upstairs loft room with upper deck provides additional living space throughout the home. Located in the gate community of Altair. The resort style of amenities include a clubhouse, pools, SPA, covered cabanas, tennis court and park trail. The community center has a multipurpose room with catering kitchen for parties and events. Just minutes away from freeways,shopping,plazas,Irvine Spectrum, and award winning Irvine Unified School District