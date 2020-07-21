All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 7313 Apricot Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
7313 Apricot Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

7313 Apricot Drive

7313 Apricot Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7313 Apricot Drive, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
tennis court
Top Floor Penthouse unit COMPLETELY RENOVATED with gorgeous VIEW. Beautiful hardwood floor throughout the house. Brand new contemporary style kitchen. Upgraded bathrooms. Fresh paint throughout the house. New doors. Upgraded appliances and brand new fridge and washer dryer. Views of Turtle Rock Hills and Spectrum Lights from Two Balconies. The unit is south facing thus provides tremendous amount of natural lighting and privacy as an end unit. Elevator access from garage or front lobby. Resort amenities include pool/spa;lighted tennis courts,playground and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7313 Apricot Drive have any available units?
7313 Apricot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7313 Apricot Drive have?
Some of 7313 Apricot Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7313 Apricot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7313 Apricot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7313 Apricot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7313 Apricot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7313 Apricot Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7313 Apricot Drive offers parking.
Does 7313 Apricot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7313 Apricot Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7313 Apricot Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7313 Apricot Drive has a pool.
Does 7313 Apricot Drive have accessible units?
No, 7313 Apricot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7313 Apricot Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7313 Apricot Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7313 Apricot Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7313 Apricot Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology