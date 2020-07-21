7313 Apricot Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking playground pool garage hot tub lobby tennis court

Top Floor Penthouse unit COMPLETELY RENOVATED with gorgeous VIEW. Beautiful hardwood floor throughout the house. Brand new contemporary style kitchen. Upgraded bathrooms. Fresh paint throughout the house. New doors. Upgraded appliances and brand new fridge and washer dryer. Views of Turtle Rock Hills and Spectrum Lights from Two Balconies. The unit is south facing thus provides tremendous amount of natural lighting and privacy as an end unit. Elevator access from garage or front lobby. Resort amenities include pool/spa;lighted tennis courts,playground and clubhouse.