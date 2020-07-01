All apartments in Irvine
Location

7308 Apricot Drive, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
***This unit is the middle of construction to upgrade the kitchen and bathrooms, which will be ready to move in November 1st. Brand new quartz beautiful kitchen counter and whole new bathrooms. ****

Adjacent to Irvine Valley College. Spacious Loft Unit Condo on the top level with a balcony access living room and Master bedroom. The building has a main entrance on the first floor takes to the 3rd floor by elevator also to the garage level. No one above. Large living area with open dining and kitchen with counter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7308 Apricot Drive have any available units?
7308 Apricot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7308 Apricot Drive have?
Some of 7308 Apricot Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7308 Apricot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7308 Apricot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 Apricot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7308 Apricot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7308 Apricot Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7308 Apricot Drive offers parking.
Does 7308 Apricot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7308 Apricot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 Apricot Drive have a pool?
No, 7308 Apricot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7308 Apricot Drive have accessible units?
No, 7308 Apricot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 Apricot Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7308 Apricot Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7308 Apricot Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7308 Apricot Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
