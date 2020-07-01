7308 Apricot Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage elevator range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities elevator parking garage

***This unit is the middle of construction to upgrade the kitchen and bathrooms, which will be ready to move in November 1st. Brand new quartz beautiful kitchen counter and whole new bathrooms. ****



Adjacent to Irvine Valley College. Spacious Loft Unit Condo on the top level with a balcony access living room and Master bedroom. The building has a main entrance on the first floor takes to the 3rd floor by elevator also to the garage level. No one above. Large living area with open dining and kitchen with counter.