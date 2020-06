Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage tennis court

Sunny and bright end unit on the second floor of an elevator building and no steps if entering from parking garage. Newer flooring and paint and in very nice clean condition. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. There are 2 balconies. This complex is in Orange Tree and is just behind Irvine Valley College and is convenient to Irvine Center Drive and Sand Canyon. Pools, spas and tennis are included in Orange Tree Neighborhood.