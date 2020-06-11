All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 72 Fenway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
72 Fenway
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:33 AM

72 Fenway

72 Fenway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

72 Fenway, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
One of the BIGGEST Lots on the market in Stonegate community at Irvine features 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathroom, main floor master suite, and a elegant study room. This beautiful home greets guests with an extended entry and airy 20' ceiling. Bright and light dining room with bi-fold glass doors accessing a spacious and private yard, a great room with fireplace and a professional kitchen with maple cabinets, an customized curved island and stainless-steel appliances, including a 6-burner cooktop with griddle. Downstairs a lavish master suite with a walk-in closet and an en-suite bedroom with full bath. Four en-suite bedrooms and a huge loft upstairs. Beautifully landscaped back yard with built-in BBQ, huge size open grass area for family and friends gatherings. Walking distance to Irvine top ES: Stonegate Elementary School. Minutes away from award-winning Jeffrey Trail MS and Portola HS, couple of community pools, parks, playground and shopping centers. This is the place called home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Fenway have any available units?
72 Fenway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 72 Fenway have?
Some of 72 Fenway's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Fenway currently offering any rent specials?
72 Fenway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Fenway pet-friendly?
No, 72 Fenway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 72 Fenway offer parking?
No, 72 Fenway does not offer parking.
Does 72 Fenway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Fenway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Fenway have a pool?
Yes, 72 Fenway has a pool.
Does 72 Fenway have accessible units?
No, 72 Fenway does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Fenway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Fenway has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Fenway have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Fenway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology