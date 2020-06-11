Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill

One of the BIGGEST Lots on the market in Stonegate community at Irvine features 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathroom, main floor master suite, and a elegant study room. This beautiful home greets guests with an extended entry and airy 20' ceiling. Bright and light dining room with bi-fold glass doors accessing a spacious and private yard, a great room with fireplace and a professional kitchen with maple cabinets, an customized curved island and stainless-steel appliances, including a 6-burner cooktop with griddle. Downstairs a lavish master suite with a walk-in closet and an en-suite bedroom with full bath. Four en-suite bedrooms and a huge loft upstairs. Beautifully landscaped back yard with built-in BBQ, huge size open grass area for family and friends gatherings. Walking distance to Irvine top ES: Stonegate Elementary School. Minutes away from award-winning Jeffrey Trail MS and Portola HS, couple of community pools, parks, playground and shopping centers. This is the place called home.