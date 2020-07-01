72 Clifford

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Price reduced to lease! Luxury executive home in gated Lambert Ranch is awaiting for you to enjoy. Marvelous floor plan won Gold Nugget 2012 and offers master bedrooms, Music room, office, Great room at first floor; And upstairs master, 3 bedrooms suite, plus loft on the 2nd floor. Lots upgrades including Built in Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Hardwood Flooring, window Shutters, Extra insulation within the interior walls, Window shutters, Closet organizers, professional Landscaping, etc. Must See!