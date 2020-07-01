All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

72 Clifford

72 Clifford · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

72 Clifford, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Price reduced to lease! Luxury executive home in gated Lambert Ranch is awaiting for you to enjoy. Marvelous floor plan won Gold Nugget 2012 and offers master bedrooms, Music room, office, Great room at first floor; And upstairs master, 3 bedrooms suite, plus loft on the 2nd floor. Lots upgrades including Built in Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Hardwood Flooring, window Shutters, Extra insulation within the interior walls, Window shutters, Closet organizers, professional Landscaping, etc. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Clifford have any available units?
72 Clifford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 72 Clifford have?
Some of 72 Clifford's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Clifford currently offering any rent specials?
72 Clifford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Clifford pet-friendly?
No, 72 Clifford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 72 Clifford offer parking?
Yes, 72 Clifford offers parking.
Does 72 Clifford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Clifford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Clifford have a pool?
Yes, 72 Clifford has a pool.
Does 72 Clifford have accessible units?
No, 72 Clifford does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Clifford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Clifford has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Clifford have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Clifford does not have units with air conditioning.

