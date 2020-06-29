71 Stepping Stone

Amenities

garage gym pool playground tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous home in the desireable Quail Hill community! Lovely and Bright home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bath condo with attached 2 car garage.

The living room has a unique fireplace and high ceilings. Master bedroom features ensuite bathroom and closet. Two other spacious bedrooms upstairs.

The home has access to the pool, spa, fitness center, tennis courts, soccer field and play grounds. Located in the award winning Irvine Unified School District. Walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment and more! This a must see home!!!