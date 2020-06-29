All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 71 Stepping Stone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
71 Stepping Stone
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:55 AM

71 Stepping Stone

71 Steppingstone · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

71 Steppingstone, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous home in the desireable Quail Hill community! Lovely and Bright home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bath condo with attached 2 car garage.
The living room has a unique fireplace and high ceilings. Master bedroom features ensuite bathroom and closet. Two other spacious bedrooms upstairs.
The home has access to the pool, spa, fitness center, tennis courts, soccer field and play grounds. Located in the award winning Irvine Unified School District. Walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment and more! This a must see home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Stepping Stone have any available units?
71 Stepping Stone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 71 Stepping Stone have?
Some of 71 Stepping Stone's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Stepping Stone currently offering any rent specials?
71 Stepping Stone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Stepping Stone pet-friendly?
No, 71 Stepping Stone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 71 Stepping Stone offer parking?
Yes, 71 Stepping Stone offers parking.
Does 71 Stepping Stone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Stepping Stone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Stepping Stone have a pool?
Yes, 71 Stepping Stone has a pool.
Does 71 Stepping Stone have accessible units?
No, 71 Stepping Stone does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Stepping Stone have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Stepping Stone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Stepping Stone have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Stepping Stone does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology