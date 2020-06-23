All apartments in Irvine
71 Festivo

71 Festivo · No Longer Available
Location

71 Festivo, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
large corner lot. Home has been upgraded with new kitchen cabinets, Stainless Steel Kitchen Aid appliances, Granite island and counters. Dramatic spiral staircase with custom iron and wood design, Ceramic tile flooring in all downstairs, custom interior painting and new light fixtures. Main floor bedroom is currently used as a den/office, large family room with custom fireplace and inside laundry. Large master suite w/ upgraded travertine shower, granite counters, walk-in closet and marble flooring. Large private wrap around backyard with excellent privacy, full size driveway and great curb appeal. Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Festivo have any available units?
71 Festivo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 71 Festivo have?
Some of 71 Festivo's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Festivo currently offering any rent specials?
71 Festivo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Festivo pet-friendly?
No, 71 Festivo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 71 Festivo offer parking?
No, 71 Festivo does not offer parking.
Does 71 Festivo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Festivo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Festivo have a pool?
No, 71 Festivo does not have a pool.
Does 71 Festivo have accessible units?
No, 71 Festivo does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Festivo have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Festivo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Festivo have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Festivo does not have units with air conditioning.
