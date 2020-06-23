71 Festivo

Amenities

large corner lot. Home has been upgraded with new kitchen cabinets, Stainless Steel Kitchen Aid appliances, Granite island and counters. Dramatic spiral staircase with custom iron and wood design, Ceramic tile flooring in all downstairs, custom interior painting and new light fixtures. Main floor bedroom is currently used as a den/office, large family room with custom fireplace and inside laundry. Large master suite w/ upgraded travertine shower, granite counters, walk-in closet and marble flooring. Large private wrap around backyard with excellent privacy, full size driveway and great curb appeal. Must see.