All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 71 Fanlight.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
71 Fanlight
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:32 AM

71 Fanlight

71 Fanlight · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

71 Fanlight, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
One of the luxury homes in Woodbury Community features 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. Impressive fireplace in the formal living
Room. The comfortable great room w/ built-in media center is well suited for stylish living & entertaining. Gourmet kitchen is
loaded with grace and great function: huge island counter, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, dual ovens, and an
abundance of cabinet space. One of the downstairs en-suites is the Casita (separate guest quarters outside the main house).
Master bedroom features elegant chair railing wall panels, extravagant marble floor throughout the bathroom, deep soaking tub,
separate sinks, spacious his & hers walk-in closets. Lavish upgrades in home includes: wood floors, thick crown molding, wood
shutters, and so much more. Backyard welcomes the summer with built-in BBQ. Resort style community including 7 swimming
pools, 16 parks, clubhouse, football and baseball fields, beach volleyball, tennis and basketball courts, BBQs and fire pits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Fanlight have any available units?
71 Fanlight doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 71 Fanlight have?
Some of 71 Fanlight's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Fanlight currently offering any rent specials?
71 Fanlight is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Fanlight pet-friendly?
No, 71 Fanlight is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 71 Fanlight offer parking?
No, 71 Fanlight does not offer parking.
Does 71 Fanlight have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Fanlight does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Fanlight have a pool?
Yes, 71 Fanlight has a pool.
Does 71 Fanlight have accessible units?
No, 71 Fanlight does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Fanlight have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Fanlight does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Fanlight have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Fanlight does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology