71 Fanlight

One of the luxury homes in Woodbury Community features 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. Impressive fireplace in the formal living

Room. The comfortable great room w/ built-in media center is well suited for stylish living & entertaining. Gourmet kitchen is

loaded with grace and great function: huge island counter, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, dual ovens, and an

abundance of cabinet space. One of the downstairs en-suites is the Casita (separate guest quarters outside the main house).

Master bedroom features elegant chair railing wall panels, extravagant marble floor throughout the bathroom, deep soaking tub,

separate sinks, spacious his & hers walk-in closets. Lavish upgrades in home includes: wood floors, thick crown molding, wood

shutters, and so much more. Backyard welcomes the summer with built-in BBQ. Resort style community including 7 swimming

pools, 16 parks, clubhouse, football and baseball fields, beach volleyball, tennis and basketball courts, BBQs and fire pits.