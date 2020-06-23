All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 708 Rockefeller.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
708 Rockefeller
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

708 Rockefeller

708 Rockefeller · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

708 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to Central Park West! This modern townhome features three bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. Enter from the ground level or lower level garage that leads into the den. The living room, granite countered kitchen, and dining area are situated on the main level. Walk upstairs to the guest bedroom, laundry room, and master bedroom. The spacious master bedroom comes connected to an ensuite bathroom with oversized shower, dual vanity sinks, and large closet. Top floor of the home offers a roomy private bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Association amenities include pool, spa, and a gym. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included. Two car tandem garage. Available furnished or unfurnished. 6, 12, 18 month leases available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Rockefeller have any available units?
708 Rockefeller doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 708 Rockefeller have?
Some of 708 Rockefeller's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Rockefeller currently offering any rent specials?
708 Rockefeller is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Rockefeller pet-friendly?
No, 708 Rockefeller is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 708 Rockefeller offer parking?
Yes, 708 Rockefeller offers parking.
Does 708 Rockefeller have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 Rockefeller offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Rockefeller have a pool?
Yes, 708 Rockefeller has a pool.
Does 708 Rockefeller have accessible units?
No, 708 Rockefeller does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Rockefeller have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Rockefeller does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Rockefeller have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Rockefeller does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology