708 Rockefeller

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage gym pool hot tub

Welcome to Central Park West! This modern townhome features three bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. Enter from the ground level or lower level garage that leads into the den. The living room, granite countered kitchen, and dining area are situated on the main level. Walk upstairs to the guest bedroom, laundry room, and master bedroom. The spacious master bedroom comes connected to an ensuite bathroom with oversized shower, dual vanity sinks, and large closet. Top floor of the home offers a roomy private bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Association amenities include pool, spa, and a gym. Washer, dryer, refrigerator included. Two car tandem garage. Available furnished or unfurnished. 6, 12, 18 month leases available.