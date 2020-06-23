701 Solvay Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath Condo in Irvine - GORGEOUS! Two Bedroom - Two Bath condo, walking distance to shopping and restaurants. This lovely upstairs, end unit can be found in the community of Brio in West Park (Irvine). New paint, new carpet, and new stainless steel appliances make this a bargain at $2600 per month. The living room and kitchen have vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. The kitchen features custom, granite counter tops and travertine tile floors in addition to the new stainless steel appliances. You will love the open floor plan and spacious living room that extends the balcony. Brand New refrigerator and washer/dryer are included. There is an attached 2-car garage providing easy access. Enjoy the association pools, spas, barbecue, tennis and basketball courts, lavish greenbelts and walking paths. The location is perfectly located in central Irvine and feeds in to Irvine Unified School districts best schools including Irvine High School, Lakeside Middle School and Plaza Vista Elementary. NO PETS PLEASE.



Please note that this property is being offered by Hermitage Property management, Cal BRE# 01929099



IF INTERESTED, PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT: http://www.hermitagepm.com/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5535633)