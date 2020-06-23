All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 701 Solvay Aisle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
701 Solvay Aisle
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

701 Solvay Aisle

701 Solvay Aisle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

701 Solvay Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath Condo in Irvine - GORGEOUS! Two Bedroom - Two Bath condo, walking distance to shopping and restaurants. This lovely upstairs, end unit can be found in the community of Brio in West Park (Irvine). New paint, new carpet, and new stainless steel appliances make this a bargain at $2600 per month. The living room and kitchen have vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. The kitchen features custom, granite counter tops and travertine tile floors in addition to the new stainless steel appliances. You will love the open floor plan and spacious living room that extends the balcony. Brand New refrigerator and washer/dryer are included. There is an attached 2-car garage providing easy access. Enjoy the association pools, spas, barbecue, tennis and basketball courts, lavish greenbelts and walking paths. The location is perfectly located in central Irvine and feeds in to Irvine Unified School districts best schools including Irvine High School, Lakeside Middle School and Plaza Vista Elementary. NO PETS PLEASE.

Please note that this property is being offered by Hermitage Property management, Cal BRE# 01929099

IF INTERESTED, PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT: http://www.hermitagepm.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5535633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Solvay Aisle have any available units?
701 Solvay Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 701 Solvay Aisle have?
Some of 701 Solvay Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Solvay Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
701 Solvay Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Solvay Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 701 Solvay Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 701 Solvay Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 701 Solvay Aisle offers parking.
Does 701 Solvay Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Solvay Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Solvay Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 701 Solvay Aisle has a pool.
Does 701 Solvay Aisle have accessible units?
No, 701 Solvay Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Solvay Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Solvay Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Solvay Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Solvay Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology