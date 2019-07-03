70 Latitude

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

A beautiful resort?like community of Portola Springs. The home is located on a premium end lot location. Beyond three bedrooms upstairs there is a loft area perfect for a small office. The property features walk?in closet in master bedroom and in one of the guest rooms. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. It has plantation shutters, custom paint, wood, barber carpet and tile flooring,custom paint, recess lighting. It is in move?in condition. The community features first?rate pools, spas, clubhouse, tennis, basketball, parks, tot lots and barbeque areas. Just minutes from world class shopping areas, Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza, South Orange County entertainment Center the Irvine Spectrum and the beautiful Laguna Beach. Excellent Irvine Unified schools & Northwood High. You will love living here ! Association Amenities: Pool, Spa, Barbecue, Tennis, Club House. Note : Tenant have to purchase the renter's insurance at signing lease agreement.