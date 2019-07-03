All apartments in Irvine
70 Latitude

Location

70 Latitude, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
A beautiful resort?like community of Portola Springs. The home is located on a premium end lot location. Beyond three bedrooms upstairs there is a loft area perfect for a small office. The property features walk?in closet in master bedroom and in one of the guest rooms. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. It has plantation shutters, custom paint, wood, barber carpet and tile flooring,custom paint, recess lighting. It is in move?in condition. The community features first?rate pools, spas, clubhouse, tennis, basketball, parks, tot lots and barbeque areas. Just minutes from world class shopping areas, Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza, South Orange County entertainment Center the Irvine Spectrum and the beautiful Laguna Beach. Excellent Irvine Unified schools & Northwood High. You will love living here ! Association Amenities: Pool, Spa, Barbecue, Tennis, Club House. Note : Tenant have to purchase the renter's insurance at signing lease agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Latitude have any available units?
70 Latitude doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 70 Latitude have?
Some of 70 Latitude's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Latitude currently offering any rent specials?
70 Latitude is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Latitude pet-friendly?
No, 70 Latitude is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 70 Latitude offer parking?
No, 70 Latitude does not offer parking.
Does 70 Latitude have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Latitude does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Latitude have a pool?
Yes, 70 Latitude has a pool.
Does 70 Latitude have accessible units?
No, 70 Latitude does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Latitude have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Latitude does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Latitude have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Latitude does not have units with air conditioning.
