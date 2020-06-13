70 Hedge Bloom

Amenities

Light and Bright Family Townhome in the prestigious Woodbury East Community. Built by William Lyon Homes this gorgeous family home offers a dual master configuration each with ensuite bathrooms and spacious walk in closets. Relax on the private gated courtyard for a weekend BBQ or take a quick stroll to one of two sparkling community pools. The kitchen features granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Other features include, laminate wood floors, large 2 car attached garage and laundry area! This home has it all! The community boasts state of the art amenities as well; Two pools, spa, private tot lots, large park areas, Fitness Center, Community BBQs (Gas and Charcoal), Private tennis and Basketball courts. Situated near Woodbury Elementary, Jeffery Trail Middle School, and Irvine High. HURRY Wont Last Long!