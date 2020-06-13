All apartments in Irvine
70 Hedge Bloom

70 Hedge Bloom · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

70 Hedge Bloom, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Light and Bright Family Townhome in the prestigious Woodbury East Community. Built by William Lyon Homes this gorgeous family home offers a dual master configuration each with ensuite bathrooms and spacious walk in closets. Relax on the private gated courtyard for a weekend BBQ or take a quick stroll to one of two sparkling community pools. The kitchen features granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Other features include, laminate wood floors, large 2 car attached garage and laundry area! This home has it all! The community boasts state of the art amenities as well; Two pools, spa, private tot lots, large park areas, Fitness Center, Community BBQs (Gas and Charcoal), Private tennis and Basketball courts. Situated near Woodbury Elementary, Jeffery Trail Middle School, and Irvine High. HURRY Wont Last Long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Hedge Bloom have any available units?
70 Hedge Bloom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 70 Hedge Bloom have?
Some of 70 Hedge Bloom's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Hedge Bloom currently offering any rent specials?
70 Hedge Bloom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Hedge Bloom pet-friendly?
No, 70 Hedge Bloom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 70 Hedge Bloom offer parking?
Yes, 70 Hedge Bloom offers parking.
Does 70 Hedge Bloom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Hedge Bloom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Hedge Bloom have a pool?
Yes, 70 Hedge Bloom has a pool.
Does 70 Hedge Bloom have accessible units?
No, 70 Hedge Bloom does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Hedge Bloom have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Hedge Bloom does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Hedge Bloom have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Hedge Bloom does not have units with air conditioning.
