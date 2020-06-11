All apartments in Irvine
70 Costa Brava
Last updated February 29 2020 at 9:05 PM

70 Costa Brava

70 Costa Brava · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

70 Costa Brava, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*****Must see"*****A fabulous property located within walking distance to Woodbury Town Center. This property has an open floor plan and many upgrades throughout. It has 3 spacious bedrooms with their own bathrooms. The modern kitchen catches your eye as soon as you walk through the front door. It has Ceasarstone counter tops, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry. Downstairs have high-end laminate floors. The stairs are covered with upgraded carpet. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The large loft can be used as an entertainment center where it has granite counter tops and built-in drawers. Washer and Dryer are included in the rent. Detailed design throughout the property, this is a place you can call "home".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Costa Brava have any available units?
70 Costa Brava doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 70 Costa Brava have?
Some of 70 Costa Brava's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Costa Brava currently offering any rent specials?
70 Costa Brava is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Costa Brava pet-friendly?
No, 70 Costa Brava is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 70 Costa Brava offer parking?
Yes, 70 Costa Brava offers parking.
Does 70 Costa Brava have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Costa Brava offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Costa Brava have a pool?
No, 70 Costa Brava does not have a pool.
Does 70 Costa Brava have accessible units?
No, 70 Costa Brava does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Costa Brava have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Costa Brava has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Costa Brava have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Costa Brava does not have units with air conditioning.
