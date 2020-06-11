70 Costa Brava

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

*****Must see"*****A fabulous property located within walking distance to Woodbury Town Center. This property has an open floor plan and many upgrades throughout. It has 3 spacious bedrooms with their own bathrooms. The modern kitchen catches your eye as soon as you walk through the front door. It has Ceasarstone counter tops, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry. Downstairs have high-end laminate floors. The stairs are covered with upgraded carpet. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The large loft can be used as an entertainment center where it has granite counter tops and built-in drawers. Washer and Dryer are included in the rent. Detailed design throughout the property, this is a place you can call "home".