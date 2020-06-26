70 Alicante Aisle

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Absolutely awesome, turnkey, upgraded dual master bedroom Westpark Tiempo light and bright end unit condo on the top level,

surrounded by trees and greenbelt. Just remodeled kitchen with new cabinets providing tons of storage - including dual Lazy

Susans; new decorator perfect kitchen counters; new warm wood laminate flooring; and refrigerator and newer washer and dryer

included! New dual pane vinyl windows, and freshly painted throughout. Two full bathrooms for ultimate convenience and privacy. A

cozy fireplace in the living room, soaring ceilings in living room and both bedrooms, and charming breakfast nook complete the

package. Absolutely no carpet makes this home super clean and easy to care for. Parking includes a one car detached garage and

an assigned carport space. Close to parks, schools, shopping, restaurants, and everything Irvine has to offer. Move in perfect - Welcome Home