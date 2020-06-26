70 Alicante Aisle

Amenities
Absolutely awesome, turnkey, upgraded dual master bedroom Westpark Tiempo light and bright end unit condo on the top level,
surrounded by trees and greenbelt. Just remodeled kitchen with new cabinets providing tons of storage - including dual Lazy
Susans; new decorator perfect kitchen counters; new warm wood laminate flooring; and refrigerator and newer washer and dryer
included! New dual pane vinyl windows, and freshly painted throughout. Two full bathrooms for ultimate convenience and privacy. A
cozy fireplace in the living room, soaring ceilings in living room and both bedrooms, and charming breakfast nook complete the
package. Absolutely no carpet makes this home super clean and easy to care for. Parking includes a one car detached garage and
an assigned carport space. Close to parks, schools, shopping, restaurants, and everything Irvine has to offer. Move in perfect - Welcome Home