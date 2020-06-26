All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

70 Alicante Aisle

70 Alicante Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

70 Alicante Aisle, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Absolutely awesome, turnkey, upgraded dual master bedroom Westpark Tiempo light and bright end unit condo on the top level,
surrounded by trees and greenbelt. Just remodeled kitchen with new cabinets providing tons of storage - including dual Lazy
Susans; new decorator perfect kitchen counters; new warm wood laminate flooring; and refrigerator and newer washer and dryer
included! New dual pane vinyl windows, and freshly painted throughout. Two full bathrooms for ultimate convenience and privacy. A
cozy fireplace in the living room, soaring ceilings in living room and both bedrooms, and charming breakfast nook complete the
package. Absolutely no carpet makes this home super clean and easy to care for. Parking includes a one car detached garage and
an assigned carport space. Close to parks, schools, shopping, restaurants, and everything Irvine has to offer. Move in perfect - Welcome Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Alicante Aisle have any available units?
70 Alicante Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 70 Alicante Aisle have?
Some of 70 Alicante Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Alicante Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
70 Alicante Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Alicante Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 70 Alicante Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 70 Alicante Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 70 Alicante Aisle offers parking.
Does 70 Alicante Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Alicante Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Alicante Aisle have a pool?
No, 70 Alicante Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 70 Alicante Aisle have accessible units?
No, 70 Alicante Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Alicante Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Alicante Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Alicante Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Alicante Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
