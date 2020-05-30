All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
7 Sunpeak
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

7 Sunpeak

7 Sunpeak · No Longer Available
Location

7 Sunpeak, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Contact Ciprofio@aol.com Chance of a life time to live in a $3.5 Mill. custom built view home for only $7,500. Welcome to a Mediterranean Masterpiece. Located on one of 28 custom home sites in prestigious Turtle Rock Crest w/a huge, expansive lot & unobstructed, panoramic sunset & city lights views. This estate boasts over 5600SF & features 5 BR + media room & separate office. Includes main floor maids quarters/in-law suite w/complete 2nd kitchen area. Gated courtyard drive. Grand foyer with leaded glass doors & marble floors. Step up to the formal living room w/marble fireplace & balcony to enjoy panoramic views. Master has fireplace & separate balcony. Impressive master bath w/marble liner spa tub, walk-in shower & dual vanities. Oversized walk-in closet. Top floor has 2 full bedroom suites + media room & office, both w/extensive custom built-ins. Lower level has 2 separate family room areas w/French doors to yard. Enjoy the view from the giant formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen has separate breakfast nook & center island, Sub-zero refrigerator, Jennaire gas range & double ovens. Separate, brick lined wine cooler area w/wine refrigerators & temperature control. Immense yard w/built-in BBQ & stone Jacuzzi w/waterfall. New carpet. All tiled baths & granite counters. Extensive use of marble flooring. Intercom system & central vacuum. Quiet location on cul-de-sac. Award winning schools. Steps to community pool. Highest quality luxury living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Sunpeak have any available units?
7 Sunpeak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Sunpeak have?
Some of 7 Sunpeak's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Sunpeak currently offering any rent specials?
7 Sunpeak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Sunpeak pet-friendly?
No, 7 Sunpeak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Sunpeak offer parking?
Yes, 7 Sunpeak offers parking.
Does 7 Sunpeak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Sunpeak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Sunpeak have a pool?
Yes, 7 Sunpeak has a pool.
Does 7 Sunpeak have accessible units?
No, 7 Sunpeak does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Sunpeak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Sunpeak has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Sunpeak have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Sunpeak does not have units with air conditioning.
