Contact Ciprofio@aol.com Chance of a life time to live in a $3.5 Mill. custom built view home for only $7,500. Welcome to a Mediterranean Masterpiece. Located on one of 28 custom home sites in prestigious Turtle Rock Crest w/a huge, expansive lot & unobstructed, panoramic sunset & city lights views. This estate boasts over 5600SF & features 5 BR + media room & separate office. Includes main floor maids quarters/in-law suite w/complete 2nd kitchen area. Gated courtyard drive. Grand foyer with leaded glass doors & marble floors. Step up to the formal living room w/marble fireplace & balcony to enjoy panoramic views. Master has fireplace & separate balcony. Impressive master bath w/marble liner spa tub, walk-in shower & dual vanities. Oversized walk-in closet. Top floor has 2 full bedroom suites + media room & office, both w/extensive custom built-ins. Lower level has 2 separate family room areas w/French doors to yard. Enjoy the view from the giant formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen has separate breakfast nook & center island, Sub-zero refrigerator, Jennaire gas range & double ovens. Separate, brick lined wine cooler area w/wine refrigerators & temperature control. Immense yard w/built-in BBQ & stone Jacuzzi w/waterfall. New carpet. All tiled baths & granite counters. Extensive use of marble flooring. Intercom system & central vacuum. Quiet location on cul-de-sac. Award winning schools. Steps to community pool. Highest quality luxury living.