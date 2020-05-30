Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful fully remodeled detached home in the heart of Woodbury. This home features an expanded downstairs area to create a truly open floor plan and four different usable areas. The kitchen has upgraded counter, cabinets, and appliances. The home has also been repainted, the downstairs has new wood flooring, and the stairs have been recarpeted. The upstairs area features all wood flooring as well, with two large bedrooms, one master with ensuite bathroom and walk in closet. This home is two minutes walk away from one of Woodbury's many pools and parks and 5 minutes to the elementary school and Woodbury town center! The community features a jr. Olympic pool, sand volleyball court, tennis courts, basketball courts, clubhouse and much more! Come see this home today!!!