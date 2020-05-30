All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM

7 Nature

7 Nature · No Longer Available
Location

7 Nature, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful fully remodeled detached home in the heart of Woodbury. This home features an expanded downstairs area to create a truly open floor plan and four different usable areas. The kitchen has upgraded counter, cabinets, and appliances. The home has also been repainted, the downstairs has new wood flooring, and the stairs have been recarpeted. The upstairs area features all wood flooring as well, with two large bedrooms, one master with ensuite bathroom and walk in closet. This home is two minutes walk away from one of Woodbury's many pools and parks and 5 minutes to the elementary school and Woodbury town center! The community features a jr. Olympic pool, sand volleyball court, tennis courts, basketball courts, clubhouse and much more! Come see this home today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Nature have any available units?
7 Nature doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Nature have?
Some of 7 Nature's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Nature currently offering any rent specials?
7 Nature is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Nature pet-friendly?
No, 7 Nature is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Nature offer parking?
No, 7 Nature does not offer parking.
Does 7 Nature have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Nature does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Nature have a pool?
Yes, 7 Nature has a pool.
Does 7 Nature have accessible units?
No, 7 Nature does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Nature have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Nature does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Nature have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Nature does not have units with air conditioning.
