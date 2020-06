7 Mount Vernon

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDS HOM IN GATE GEORGETOWN COMMUNITY OF NORTHWOOD IRVINE. LOCATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC WITH COMPLETE PRIVACY. NEW INTERIOR PAINT, NEW CARPET. NICE UPGRADES WITH PLENTY OF ENTERTAINING SPACE WITH FORMAL LIVING/DINING ROOMS. A GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, PLENTY OF CABINET, STORAGE, CENTER ISLAND, CUSTOM BACKSPLASH, ADJACENT BREAKFAST NOOK. FAMILY ROOM HAS 2 MEDIA NICHES, CUSTOM BUILT-IN ENTERTAINMENT UNITS/SHELVING, AND A CUSTOM STONE TILE FIREPLACE. SERENE MASTER BATHROOM WITH UPGRADED LIGHTING, LARGE SOAKING TUB, CUSTOM GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, AND DUAL SINKS. WALKING DISTANCE TO AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS, PARKS, TRAILS, POOL, AND SPORTS COURTS.