All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 7 Mclean.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
7 Mclean
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:12 PM

7 Mclean

7 Mclean · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7 Mclean, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---REMODELED BIG HOUSE IN NORTHWOOD---. 4 Bedrooms plus huge office (can be 5th Bedroom), 3 Bathrooms and 2939 sq ft of living space. 1 Bedroom and 1 full bathroom downstairs. Excellent quiet location on a cul-de-sac street with walking distance to top rated schools. Stunning curb appeal and large backyard. Well maintained and move-in condition. Hardwood, carpet flooring, travertine tiles and new plantation window shutters throughout the home. This house is open and airy with high vaulted ceilings in the living and dining rooms and master suite. The gourmet kitchen was recently upgraded with beautiful granite countertops, plenty of storage with wood cabinets, new dishwasher, gas range and built-in fridge. On the second floor you will find a spacious master bedroom with beautiful sunset view has a large walk-in closet, tub & separate shower. Two secondary bedrooms are spacious. Separate laundry room with a sink. Additional upgrades include newly replaced AC system, upgraded high efficiency double pane windows and rear patio door, recessed lighting throughout, custom staircase and ceiling fans. Attached 3 car side by side garage and long driveway. The roomy backyard with patio has plenty of room for family activities and a garden! Award-winning Northwood High School-one of the best high schools in California. Conveniently close to Parks, shopping and restaurants, Market Place, Irvine Spectrum and South Coast Plaza, UCI, JWA Airport, beaches and the 5,405,133 Freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Mclean have any available units?
7 Mclean doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Mclean have?
Some of 7 Mclean's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Mclean currently offering any rent specials?
7 Mclean is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Mclean pet-friendly?
No, 7 Mclean is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Mclean offer parking?
Yes, 7 Mclean offers parking.
Does 7 Mclean have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Mclean does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Mclean have a pool?
No, 7 Mclean does not have a pool.
Does 7 Mclean have accessible units?
No, 7 Mclean does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Mclean have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Mclean has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Mclean have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Mclean has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology