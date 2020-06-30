Amenities

---REMODELED BIG HOUSE IN NORTHWOOD---. 4 Bedrooms plus huge office (can be 5th Bedroom), 3 Bathrooms and 2939 sq ft of living space. 1 Bedroom and 1 full bathroom downstairs. Excellent quiet location on a cul-de-sac street with walking distance to top rated schools. Stunning curb appeal and large backyard. Well maintained and move-in condition. Hardwood, carpet flooring, travertine tiles and new plantation window shutters throughout the home. This house is open and airy with high vaulted ceilings in the living and dining rooms and master suite. The gourmet kitchen was recently upgraded with beautiful granite countertops, plenty of storage with wood cabinets, new dishwasher, gas range and built-in fridge. On the second floor you will find a spacious master bedroom with beautiful sunset view has a large walk-in closet, tub & separate shower. Two secondary bedrooms are spacious. Separate laundry room with a sink. Additional upgrades include newly replaced AC system, upgraded high efficiency double pane windows and rear patio door, recessed lighting throughout, custom staircase and ceiling fans. Attached 3 car side by side garage and long driveway. The roomy backyard with patio has plenty of room for family activities and a garden! Award-winning Northwood High School-one of the best high schools in California. Conveniently close to Parks, shopping and restaurants, Market Place, Irvine Spectrum and South Coast Plaza, UCI, JWA Airport, beaches and the 5,405,133 Freeways!