Amenities

fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION... Great home only steps from Northwood Elementary and Sycamore Park. Single level, 2

bedrooms, 2 full baths. Eat-in Kitchen is spacious and bright. Family room is HUGE with fireplace and direct access to backyard.

Two interior skylights and multiple recessed lights give this home a bright atmosphere. The decor is neutral in color with a

combination of rich wood laminate and carpet throughout. Home is available immediately. For showings, call Michelle at (949) 584-3527.