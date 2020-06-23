All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

7 Lewis

7 Lewis · No Longer Available
Location

7 Lewis, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION... Great home only steps from Northwood Elementary and Sycamore Park. Single level, 2
bedrooms, 2 full baths. Eat-in Kitchen is spacious and bright. Family room is HUGE with fireplace and direct access to backyard.
Two interior skylights and multiple recessed lights give this home a bright atmosphere. The decor is neutral in color with a
combination of rich wood laminate and carpet throughout. Home is available immediately. For showings, call Michelle at (949) 584-3527.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Lewis have any available units?
7 Lewis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 7 Lewis currently offering any rent specials?
7 Lewis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Lewis pet-friendly?
No, 7 Lewis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Lewis offer parking?
No, 7 Lewis does not offer parking.
Does 7 Lewis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Lewis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Lewis have a pool?
No, 7 Lewis does not have a pool.
Does 7 Lewis have accessible units?
No, 7 Lewis does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Lewis have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Lewis does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Lewis have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Lewis does not have units with air conditioning.
