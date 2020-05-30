Amenities

Beautiful 2-Story Single-Family Detach house in the Sought-After Community of Westpark * Quality Appointments Include: Vaulted Ceiling; Elegant Living Room with Hardwood Floor and Fireplace; Ceramic Floor in the Rest of Main Floor; Fresh Pain Throughout; New Fixtures; Upgraded Kitchen with Handsome Cabinets, Granite Counter, and Stainless-Steel Appliances; Spacious Master Suite with Separate Dual Vanity and Walk-In Closet; Cozy Family Room; and Much More... NEW VINYL WINDOWS HAVE BEEN ORDERED AND WILL BE INSTALLED VERY SOON, PENDING HOA APPROVAL. Several trees in the backyard will be removed and the yard will be re-sodded this weekend (May 18 & 19). Enjoy Wonderful HOA Amenities include: Pools, Spas, Parks, and Tennis Courts! For more information and a tour of this home, please call Jeff at (949)378-1242. Thank you!