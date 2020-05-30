All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 7 Cortona.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
7 Cortona
Last updated June 5 2019 at 6:06 AM

7 Cortona

7 Cortona · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7 Cortona, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 2-Story Single-Family Detach house in the Sought-After Community of Westpark * Quality Appointments Include: Vaulted Ceiling; Elegant Living Room with Hardwood Floor and Fireplace; Ceramic Floor in the Rest of Main Floor; Fresh Pain Throughout; New Fixtures; Upgraded Kitchen with Handsome Cabinets, Granite Counter, and Stainless-Steel Appliances; Spacious Master Suite with Separate Dual Vanity and Walk-In Closet; Cozy Family Room; and Much More... NEW VINYL WINDOWS HAVE BEEN ORDERED AND WILL BE INSTALLED VERY SOON, PENDING HOA APPROVAL. Several trees in the backyard will be removed and the yard will be re-sodded this weekend (May 18 & 19). Enjoy Wonderful HOA Amenities include: Pools, Spas, Parks, and Tennis Courts! For more information and a tour of this home, please call Jeff at (949)378-1242. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Cortona have any available units?
7 Cortona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Cortona have?
Some of 7 Cortona's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Cortona currently offering any rent specials?
7 Cortona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Cortona pet-friendly?
No, 7 Cortona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Cortona offer parking?
Yes, 7 Cortona offers parking.
Does 7 Cortona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Cortona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Cortona have a pool?
Yes, 7 Cortona has a pool.
Does 7 Cortona have accessible units?
No, 7 Cortona does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Cortona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Cortona has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Cortona have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Cortona does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology