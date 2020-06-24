All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:25 AM

7 Coriander

7 Coriander · No Longer Available
Location

7 Coriander, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
A fabulous single family residence situated at the end of a quiet street nestled at the foothills of Quail Hill in Irvine California, one of the safest neighborhoods in the country. This home features 3 bedrooms, a downstairs den, upstairs loft, and a large living/family room. This open floor plan has beautiful tile flooring, an upstairs laundry room, and plenty of storage space throughout. The master bathroom features a separate tub and shower, separate vanities, and a large walk-in closet. This property has an extra long driveway leading to the two car attached garage with direct access to the home. Enjoy access to three association clubhouses with pools, spas, tennis courts, gym, and BBQ s. The house is just a short walk to a top ranked elementary school in the Irvine Unified School District. Also conveniently located near Quail Hill Shopping Center, casual and fine dining, and the Irvine Spectrum for all your entertainment. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Coriander have any available units?
7 Coriander doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Coriander have?
Some of 7 Coriander's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Coriander currently offering any rent specials?
7 Coriander is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Coriander pet-friendly?
No, 7 Coriander is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Coriander offer parking?
Yes, 7 Coriander offers parking.
Does 7 Coriander have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Coriander does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Coriander have a pool?
Yes, 7 Coriander has a pool.
Does 7 Coriander have accessible units?
No, 7 Coriander does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Coriander have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Coriander does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Coriander have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Coriander does not have units with air conditioning.
