7 Coriander

Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

A fabulous single family residence situated at the end of a quiet street nestled at the foothills of Quail Hill in Irvine California, one of the safest neighborhoods in the country. This home features 3 bedrooms, a downstairs den, upstairs loft, and a large living/family room. This open floor plan has beautiful tile flooring, an upstairs laundry room, and plenty of storage space throughout. The master bathroom features a separate tub and shower, separate vanities, and a large walk-in closet. This property has an extra long driveway leading to the two car attached garage with direct access to the home. Enjoy access to three association clubhouses with pools, spas, tennis courts, gym, and BBQ s. The house is just a short walk to a top ranked elementary school in the Irvine Unified School District. Also conveniently located near Quail Hill Shopping Center, casual and fine dining, and the Irvine Spectrum for all your entertainment. Available Now!