Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

This gorgeous, spacious 1,653 sqft home, built in 1980, features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This property includes high ceilings, a large outdoor patio, and much more! Crestbrook Park and Firewood Park are a quick walk from 7 Coldstream. Also, Irvine Valley College, medical offices, shopping, & dining are all within a mile! This beautiful home will be off the market soon, contact us today!