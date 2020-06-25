All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 68 Tallowood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
68 Tallowood
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:43 AM

68 Tallowood

68 Tallowood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

68 Tallowood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
To inquire or arrange a showing please contact Danielle Tyler-Pires via text or call 949-463-0483.

It is all about the lifestyle! Imagine living in a spotless almost brand new, modern, open floor plan home. **Downstairs bedroom (could be used as office)** Enjoy leisure at the gorgeous private park and resort like community amenities...or hiking the nearby trails. Built in 2015! Gorgeous town home - Irvine School District - Walk, run, bike or drive to Cypress Elementary and Community Pool and Amenities. Includes newer modern washer, dryer and refrigerator. Excellent community pool, BBQ, sport courts, hiking trails. Wood like flooring. White plantation window shutters. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with Bosch and LG appliances. Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Laundry Room on the same level with the two master bedrooms. One bedroom and one bathroom on the 1st floor. Currently available for rent unfurnished. Owner prefers no pets. However, pets will be considered on a case by case exception basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Tallowood have any available units?
68 Tallowood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 68 Tallowood have?
Some of 68 Tallowood's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Tallowood currently offering any rent specials?
68 Tallowood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Tallowood pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 Tallowood is pet friendly.
Does 68 Tallowood offer parking?
Yes, 68 Tallowood offers parking.
Does 68 Tallowood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 Tallowood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Tallowood have a pool?
Yes, 68 Tallowood has a pool.
Does 68 Tallowood have accessible units?
No, 68 Tallowood does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Tallowood have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Tallowood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Tallowood have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Tallowood does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology