68 Tallowood

To inquire or arrange a showing please contact Danielle Tyler-Pires via text or call 949-463-0483.



It is all about the lifestyle! Imagine living in a spotless almost brand new, modern, open floor plan home. **Downstairs bedroom (could be used as office)** Enjoy leisure at the gorgeous private park and resort like community amenities...or hiking the nearby trails. Built in 2015! Gorgeous town home - Irvine School District - Walk, run, bike or drive to Cypress Elementary and Community Pool and Amenities. Includes newer modern washer, dryer and refrigerator. Excellent community pool, BBQ, sport courts, hiking trails. Wood like flooring. White plantation window shutters. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with Bosch and LG appliances. Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Laundry Room on the same level with the two master bedrooms. One bedroom and one bathroom on the 1st floor. Currently available for rent unfurnished. Owner prefers no pets. However, pets will be considered on a case by case exception basis.