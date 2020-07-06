All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
68 Cortland
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

68 Cortland

68 Cortland · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

68 Cortland, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Brand new detached, Wonderful home in a quiet location on the interior of the tract. Inside the home, you'll enjoy neutral tile and wall-to-wall carpet. High ceilings lead you to a spacious island kitchen with upgraded quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, shaker-style cabinets, and ample storage. Two bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bath features a soaking tub, shower, and a double-sink vanity. Upstairs laundry room with stacked washer included. High efficiency A/C, tankless water heater, energy-efficient bathroom fixtures, and double-paned windows will keep utility bills low throughout the year. Walking distance to elementary and junior high schools, parks, playground, community pool, and shopping center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Cortland have any available units?
68 Cortland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 68 Cortland have?
Some of 68 Cortland's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Cortland currently offering any rent specials?
68 Cortland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Cortland pet-friendly?
No, 68 Cortland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 68 Cortland offer parking?
No, 68 Cortland does not offer parking.
Does 68 Cortland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Cortland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Cortland have a pool?
Yes, 68 Cortland has a pool.
Does 68 Cortland have accessible units?
No, 68 Cortland does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Cortland have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Cortland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Cortland have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 68 Cortland has units with air conditioning.

