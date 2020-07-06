68 Cortland

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

Brand new detached, Wonderful home in a quiet location on the interior of the tract. Inside the home, you'll enjoy neutral tile and wall-to-wall carpet. High ceilings lead you to a spacious island kitchen with upgraded quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, shaker-style cabinets, and ample storage. Two bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bath features a soaking tub, shower, and a double-sink vanity. Upstairs laundry room with stacked washer included. High efficiency A/C, tankless water heater, energy-efficient bathroom fixtures, and double-paned windows will keep utility bills low throughout the year. Walking distance to elementary and junior high schools, parks, playground, community pool, and shopping center