68 Ashbrook

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Welcome to the Parkside tract in the highly sought after community of Woodbridge. This move in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse features brand new carpets, new paint throughout, tile floor entry, and an open and bright floor plan. Family room includes a cozy fireplace, large windows for an abundance of natural lighting, and opens to the back patio which is perfect for your summer BBQ. Master bedroom includes dual vanity sink, large walk-in closet with organizers, and natural lighting throughout. Very large front driveway and two car garage. Enjoy Woodbridge’s countless amenities, including pools, walking trails, tennis, peaceful lakes with a wading pool and award winning schools. Fallbrook Park is just down the street which includes a splash pad, and kids wading pool. This is one you don’t want to miss!