Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

68 Ashbrook

Location

68 Ashbrook, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Welcome to the Parkside tract in the highly sought after community of Woodbridge. This move in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse features brand new carpets, new paint throughout, tile floor entry, and an open and bright floor plan. Family room includes a cozy fireplace, large windows for an abundance of natural lighting, and opens to the back patio which is perfect for your summer BBQ. Master bedroom includes dual vanity sink, large walk-in closet with organizers, and natural lighting throughout. Very large front driveway and two car garage. Enjoy Woodbridge’s countless amenities, including pools, walking trails, tennis, peaceful lakes with a wading pool and award winning schools. Fallbrook Park is just down the street which includes a splash pad, and kids wading pool. This is one you don’t want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Ashbrook have any available units?
68 Ashbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 68 Ashbrook have?
Some of 68 Ashbrook's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Ashbrook currently offering any rent specials?
68 Ashbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Ashbrook pet-friendly?
No, 68 Ashbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 68 Ashbrook offer parking?
Yes, 68 Ashbrook offers parking.
Does 68 Ashbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Ashbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Ashbrook have a pool?
Yes, 68 Ashbrook has a pool.
Does 68 Ashbrook have accessible units?
No, 68 Ashbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Ashbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Ashbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Ashbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Ashbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
