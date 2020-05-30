All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 67 White Blossom.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
67 White Blossom
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

67 White Blossom

67 White Blossom · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

67 White Blossom, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A very beautiful, very bright, corner lot, fully-furnished, 3-bedroom detached condo in Cypress Village. Available Now. Walking distance to Elementary school and Middle school. Owners rarely lived in this home, so this home is super nice and clean. This home is sitting at a very quiet location, no street noise. The home offers open and spacious floor plan of 9 Feet High Ceiling with 3 spacious Bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 Bathrooms, and a 2-car attached garage. The garage is directly access to kitchen (and that is very convenient). The backyard has a lot of beautiful flowers and fruit trees. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Cabinets, Upgraded Tile Floor Downstairs, Recessed Lighting, and Upgraded Bathrooms. Plantation Shutters Through the Whole House. Very importantly, this home is fully furnished. Refrigerator, Washer, dryer, all furniture, sofa, dining tables, kitchen stuff, dishes, beds, light stands and TV are all included. Owners prefer to rent with fully furnished because they spent a lot of time to equip this home, and all the furniture, appliance and all stuff are very fine and new. Very convenient location, 1-minute walking distance to the community pool, 3 minutes walk to golden ribbon elementary school,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 White Blossom have any available units?
67 White Blossom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 67 White Blossom have?
Some of 67 White Blossom's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 White Blossom currently offering any rent specials?
67 White Blossom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 White Blossom pet-friendly?
No, 67 White Blossom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 67 White Blossom offer parking?
Yes, 67 White Blossom offers parking.
Does 67 White Blossom have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 White Blossom offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 White Blossom have a pool?
Yes, 67 White Blossom has a pool.
Does 67 White Blossom have accessible units?
No, 67 White Blossom does not have accessible units.
Does 67 White Blossom have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 White Blossom does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 White Blossom have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 White Blossom does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology