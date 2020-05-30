67 White Blossom

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

A very beautiful, very bright, corner lot, fully-furnished, 3-bedroom detached condo in Cypress Village. Available Now. Walking distance to Elementary school and Middle school. Owners rarely lived in this home, so this home is super nice and clean. This home is sitting at a very quiet location, no street noise. The home offers open and spacious floor plan of 9 Feet High Ceiling with 3 spacious Bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 Bathrooms, and a 2-car attached garage. The garage is directly access to kitchen (and that is very convenient). The backyard has a lot of beautiful flowers and fruit trees. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Cabinets, Upgraded Tile Floor Downstairs, Recessed Lighting, and Upgraded Bathrooms. Plantation Shutters Through the Whole House. Very importantly, this home is fully furnished. Refrigerator, Washer, dryer, all furniture, sofa, dining tables, kitchen stuff, dishes, beds, light stands and TV are all included. Owners prefer to rent with fully furnished because they spent a lot of time to equip this home, and all the furniture, appliance and all stuff are very fine and new. Very convenient location, 1-minute walking distance to the community pool, 3 minutes walk to golden ribbon elementary school,