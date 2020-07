Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Available 02/01/20 2 bedroom condo in a beautiful Quail Hill neighborhood in Irvine California. Full living room, kitchen, and 2 car garage. Large walk-in closet in the main bedroom. Washer and dryer in unit. Close by shopping areas and near-direct access to interstate 5 and 405.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/irvine-ca?lid=12899225



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5412993)