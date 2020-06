Amenities

A spacious furnished room with walk out balcony and shared bathroom for rent at this lovely single family house at English Garden community of Northwood Point. Central location, convenient access to freeways, shopping centers and IVC and UCI. The rent included all utilities and wi-fi. Female only, no pets, light cooking. Community offers many amenities like swimming pool, tennis court and parks.