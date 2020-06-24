Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking garage

Beautiful Vista Del Verde home situated at the end of a cul-de-sac. Double door entry leads to den/library or the option to be the 5th bedroom. Formal living room with fireplace and high ceilings and formal dining room facing double sliding glass door to view the courtyard. Spacious family room features wood flooring, fireplace and crown molding. Family room also has access to private courtyard and backyard. Kitchen features granite counters and center island. Nice open floor plan to the dinning and family room. Perfect for entertaining and family time. Upstairs features a loft area, master suite and 3 spacious bedrooms. Master suite has a corner fireplace, view deck, private bathroom and walk in closet. Luxurious master bath has walk in shower, separate tub, granite counters and double vanity. Outside features wrap around lawn area, multiple patios, courtyard and planting areas.

Fabulous panoramic view to see Catalina Island. 5 Mins away from Yorba Linda High School, Yorba Linda Community Center, Yorba Linda Library.