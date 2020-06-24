All apartments in Irvine
67 Canal

Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

67 Canal, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful Vista Del Verde home situated at the end of a cul-de-sac. Double door entry leads to den/library or the option to be the 5th bedroom. Formal living room with fireplace and high ceilings and formal dining room facing double sliding glass door to view the courtyard. Spacious family room features wood flooring, fireplace and crown molding. Family room also has access to private courtyard and backyard. Kitchen features granite counters and center island. Nice open floor plan to the dinning and family room. Perfect for entertaining and family time. Upstairs features a loft area, master suite and 3 spacious bedrooms. Master suite has a corner fireplace, view deck, private bathroom and walk in closet. Luxurious master bath has walk in shower, separate tub, granite counters and double vanity. Outside features wrap around lawn area, multiple patios, courtyard and planting areas.
Fabulous panoramic view to see Catalina Island. 5 Mins away from Yorba Linda High School, Yorba Linda Community Center, Yorba Linda Library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Canal have any available units?
67 Canal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 67 Canal have?
Some of 67 Canal's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Canal currently offering any rent specials?
67 Canal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Canal pet-friendly?
No, 67 Canal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 67 Canal offer parking?
Yes, 67 Canal offers parking.
Does 67 Canal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Canal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Canal have a pool?
No, 67 Canal does not have a pool.
Does 67 Canal have accessible units?
No, 67 Canal does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Canal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Canal has units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Canal have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Canal does not have units with air conditioning.

