All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like
67 Alberti Aisle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
67 Alberti Aisle
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

67 Alberti Aisle

67 Alberti Aisle · (949) 409-8585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

67 Alberti Aisle, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit is located in Westpark Tiempo, which is a Spanish inspired condo community in the heart of Westpark, Irvine. Fantastic community amenities include swimming pools, spa, tennis court, and access to the San Diego Creek Bike Trail. The condo is also close to many parks, outstanding shopping centers, such as The District, The Marketplace, Diamond Jamboree, and Crossroads, as well as the top-rated schools for which Irvine Is known. The property has dual master suites, one of which has been nicely upgraded. The main floor has upgraded tile flooring throughout, a remodeled kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and a laundry closet with a powder room, as well a nice living room with a fireplace. The dining area opens to the private patio with a lemon tree. It comes with two (2) one-car detached garages. This home is light and bright and ready to move in. Small pets welcome for an additional fee and deposit. HOA and trash included. Visit 24hourpm.com/rentals to apply or contact eric@24hourpm.com or 949-409-8585.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 67 Alberti Aisle have any available units?
67 Alberti Aisle has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 67 Alberti Aisle have?
Some of 67 Alberti Aisle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Alberti Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
67 Alberti Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Alberti Aisle pet-friendly?
Yes, 67 Alberti Aisle is pet friendly.
Does 67 Alberti Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 67 Alberti Aisle offers parking.
Does 67 Alberti Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Alberti Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Alberti Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 67 Alberti Aisle has a pool.
Does 67 Alberti Aisle have accessible units?
No, 67 Alberti Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Alberti Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Alberti Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Alberti Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Alberti Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly PlacesIrvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridgeWestparkRancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley CollegeBrandman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology