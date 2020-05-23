67 Alberti Aisle.

Amenities

This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit is located in Westpark Tiempo, which is a Spanish inspired condo community in the heart of Westpark, Irvine. Fantastic community amenities include swimming pools, spa, tennis court, and access to the San Diego Creek Bike Trail. The condo is also close to many parks, outstanding shopping centers, such as The District, The Marketplace, Diamond Jamboree, and Crossroads, as well as the top-rated schools for which Irvine Is known. The property has dual master suites, one of which has been nicely upgraded. The main floor has upgraded tile flooring throughout, a remodeled kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and a laundry closet with a powder room, as well a nice living room with a fireplace. The dining area opens to the private patio with a lemon tree. It comes with two (2) one-car detached garages. This home is light and bright and ready to move in. Small pets welcome for an additional fee and deposit. HOA and trash included. Visit 24hourpm.com/rentals to apply or contact eric@24hourpm.com or 949-409-8585.