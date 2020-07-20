Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This gorgeous home meets all your requirements including second generation living for in-laws or older children looking for semi independence. Featuring a separate entrance, a good sized living area with kitchen cupboards and quartz counters, stainless fridge and washer/dryer. Bedroom with closet and bathroom with shower. As you enter the main living area from your private entrance you will be met with an abundance of windows making the room light and bright. The living area features a beautiful glass fireplace with custom fitted sofa and marble coffee table all the windows in the great room area have remote window blinds, the first floor has custom Italian stone flooring throughout. The gourmet kitchen has quartz counters and bar area with 3 stools, full backsplash and stainless farmers kitchen sink. It comes with the full package of stainless steel Monogram appliances: Double oven, six burner gas stovetop with griddle,double door refrigerator,microwave and wine cooler. The spacious dining area next to the kitchen has a beautiful dining table with six chairs and sliding patio door to the covered California room to enjoy outdoor eating on your wrought iron table and 6 chairs, The garden area has an artificial grass area with plants and flowers making this a cozy area to relax in. On the second floor there is a large entertainment loft with patio and fireplace with a beautiful view of Saddleback Mountain. A Master bedroom and 2 further bedrooms completes the home.