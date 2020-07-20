All apartments in Irvine
Location

66 Swift, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
This gorgeous home meets all your requirements including second generation living for in-laws or older children looking for semi independence. Featuring a separate entrance, a good sized living area with kitchen cupboards and quartz counters, stainless fridge and washer/dryer. Bedroom with closet and bathroom with shower. As you enter the main living area from your private entrance you will be met with an abundance of windows making the room light and bright. The living area features a beautiful glass fireplace with custom fitted sofa and marble coffee table all the windows in the great room area have remote window blinds, the first floor has custom Italian stone flooring throughout. The gourmet kitchen has quartz counters and bar area with 3 stools, full backsplash and stainless farmers kitchen sink. It comes with the full package of stainless steel Monogram appliances: Double oven, six burner gas stovetop with griddle,double door refrigerator,microwave and wine cooler. The spacious dining area next to the kitchen has a beautiful dining table with six chairs and sliding patio door to the covered California room to enjoy outdoor eating on your wrought iron table and 6 chairs, The garden area has an artificial grass area with plants and flowers making this a cozy area to relax in. On the second floor there is a large entertainment loft with patio and fireplace with a beautiful view of Saddleback Mountain. A Master bedroom and 2 further bedrooms completes the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Swift have any available units?
66 Swift doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 66 Swift have?
Some of 66 Swift's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Swift currently offering any rent specials?
66 Swift is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Swift pet-friendly?
No, 66 Swift is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 66 Swift offer parking?
Yes, 66 Swift offers parking.
Does 66 Swift have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 Swift offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Swift have a pool?
No, 66 Swift does not have a pool.
Does 66 Swift have accessible units?
No, 66 Swift does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Swift have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Swift has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Swift have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Swift does not have units with air conditioning.
