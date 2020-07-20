66 Prickly Pear

Amenities

Beautiful brand new 2012 four bedroom and 3 full bath home with double sinks in two bathrooms. Hardwood floors. Two car garage with additional parking in front of the house. All painted, decorated and furnished by professional interior designer. It includes the following:



1) Master Bedroom: full California king bedroom set

2) Adjacent Bedroom: queen bed, side table with table lamp along with a desk

3) Office: Designer desk, Executive Chair and matching file cabinet and storage

4) Guest Bedroom: queen bed and side table, and table lamp

5) Living Room: Beautiful sectional couch, coffee table, 57 3D Panasonic TV

6) Dining Room: Beautiful real wood custom made Dining Table with natural wood construction and design and four chairs

7) Full appliances include: Washer/ Dryer, Refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave

8) Fully designed with curtains, art decor and accent walls and chairs



Very quiet neighborhood.

