Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
66 Prickly Pear
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

66 Prickly Pear

66 Prickly Pear · No Longer Available
Irvine
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

66 Prickly Pear, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful brand new 2012 four bedroom and 3 full bath home with double sinks in two bathrooms. Hardwood floors. Two car garage with additional parking in front of the house. All painted, decorated and furnished by professional interior designer. It includes the following:

1) Master Bedroom: full California king bedroom set
2) Adjacent Bedroom: queen bed, side table with table lamp along with a desk
3) Office: Designer desk, Executive Chair and matching file cabinet and storage
4) Guest Bedroom: queen bed and side table, and table lamp
5) Living Room: Beautiful sectional couch, coffee table, 57 3D Panasonic TV
6) Dining Room: Beautiful real wood custom made Dining Table with natural wood construction and design and four chairs
7) Full appliances include: Washer/ Dryer, Refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave
8) Fully designed with curtains, art decor and accent walls and chairs

Very quiet neighborhood.
For more info or to visit call

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Prickly Pear have any available units?
66 Prickly Pear doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 66 Prickly Pear have?
Some of 66 Prickly Pear's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Prickly Pear currently offering any rent specials?
66 Prickly Pear is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Prickly Pear pet-friendly?
No, 66 Prickly Pear is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 66 Prickly Pear offer parking?
Yes, 66 Prickly Pear offers parking.
Does 66 Prickly Pear have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 Prickly Pear offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Prickly Pear have a pool?
No, 66 Prickly Pear does not have a pool.
Does 66 Prickly Pear have accessible units?
No, 66 Prickly Pear does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Prickly Pear have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Prickly Pear has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Prickly Pear have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Prickly Pear does not have units with air conditioning.
