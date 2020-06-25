All apartments in Irvine
66 Eagle Point
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

66 Eagle Point

66 Eagle Point · No Longer Available
Location

66 Eagle Point, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely 2 Bed 1 Bath in Woodbridge Village! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yiwo7VzAJFR

To schedule showings:
1. Submit application to our website at rpmcoast.com
2. Once application is approved your showing appointment will be scheduled and confirmed.

Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in Irvine's Woodbridge Village. Walk in to beautiful wood flooring throughout the home. Wonderful upgraded kitchen features granite counters, Cherrywood cabinets, and opens up to back patio through the attached dining area. Both spacious bedrooms feature the same beautiful wood flooring with wall to wall closets. Upgraded bathroom also features granite counters with marvelous tile work all around. Private laundry room inside unit. 1 Reserved carport.

Located in the coveted Woodbridge Village of Irvine with access to both lakes and every park and pool in the association. Easy access to both the 5 and 405 freeways makes for easy commutes north and south. Close to lots of shopping and entertainment with the Irvine Spectrum and Tustin District only minutes away.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2100 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Please submit pets for approval, $500 pet deposit required for each approved pet. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Bette at 714-899-2200 x 114 or bette@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE4829342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Eagle Point have any available units?
66 Eagle Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 66 Eagle Point have?
Some of 66 Eagle Point's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Eagle Point currently offering any rent specials?
66 Eagle Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Eagle Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 66 Eagle Point is pet friendly.
Does 66 Eagle Point offer parking?
Yes, 66 Eagle Point offers parking.
Does 66 Eagle Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Eagle Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Eagle Point have a pool?
Yes, 66 Eagle Point has a pool.
Does 66 Eagle Point have accessible units?
No, 66 Eagle Point does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Eagle Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Eagle Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Eagle Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 66 Eagle Point has units with air conditioning.
