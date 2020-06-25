66 Eagle Point

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Lovely 2 Bed 1 Bath in Woodbridge Village! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yiwo7VzAJFR



To schedule showings:

1. Submit application to our website at rpmcoast.com

2. Once application is approved your showing appointment will be scheduled and confirmed.



Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in Irvine's Woodbridge Village. Walk in to beautiful wood flooring throughout the home. Wonderful upgraded kitchen features granite counters, Cherrywood cabinets, and opens up to back patio through the attached dining area. Both spacious bedrooms feature the same beautiful wood flooring with wall to wall closets. Upgraded bathroom also features granite counters with marvelous tile work all around. Private laundry room inside unit. 1 Reserved carport.



Located in the coveted Woodbridge Village of Irvine with access to both lakes and every park and pool in the association. Easy access to both the 5 and 405 freeways makes for easy commutes north and south. Close to lots of shopping and entertainment with the Irvine Spectrum and Tustin District only minutes away.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2100 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Please submit pets for approval, $500 pet deposit required for each approved pet. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Bette at 714-899-2200 x 114 or bette@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



(RLNE4829342)