Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:30 PM

66 Danbury Lane

66 Danbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

66 Danbury Lane, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Well-maintained, DETACHED condo with NEW Refrigerator/Range/Microwave in the charming Cobblestone tract of Oak Creek. Welcome to 66 Danbury Ln, a bright and airy South-facing home with abundant natural light. Offering a rare full driveway with attached 2-car garage, this two story condo offers a well thought-out floorplan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs, and a powder bathroom downstairs. Living room features fresh new paint, beautiful laminate floors, a cozy fireplace, and access to the private wrap-around patio which is perfect for gardening or entertaining guests. Spacious Master suite upstairs with a large walk-in closet, and the two additional bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom with dual sinks. Oak Creek residents enjoy resort-style amenities including pools, spa, tennis courts, basketball courts, tot lot, and more. Excellent Irvine Unified Schools and convenient location to nearby restaurants, market, and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Danbury Lane have any available units?
66 Danbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 66 Danbury Lane have?
Some of 66 Danbury Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Danbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
66 Danbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Danbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 66 Danbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 66 Danbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 66 Danbury Lane offers parking.
Does 66 Danbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Danbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Danbury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 66 Danbury Lane has a pool.
Does 66 Danbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 66 Danbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Danbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Danbury Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Danbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Danbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

