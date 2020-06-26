66 Danbury Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Well-maintained, DETACHED condo with NEW Refrigerator/Range/Microwave in the charming Cobblestone tract of Oak Creek. Welcome to 66 Danbury Ln, a bright and airy South-facing home with abundant natural light. Offering a rare full driveway with attached 2-car garage, this two story condo offers a well thought-out floorplan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs, and a powder bathroom downstairs. Living room features fresh new paint, beautiful laminate floors, a cozy fireplace, and access to the private wrap-around patio which is perfect for gardening or entertaining guests. Spacious Master suite upstairs with a large walk-in closet, and the two additional bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom with dual sinks. Oak Creek residents enjoy resort-style amenities including pools, spa, tennis courts, basketball courts, tot lot, and more. Excellent Irvine Unified Schools and convenient location to nearby restaurants, market, and shops.