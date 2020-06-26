65 Purple Jasmine

Amenities
Text 714-831-1800 for details. Tenant moveout end of Oct, ready 1st week of Nov. This elegant Magnolia 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom residence located in Cypress Village. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. Features stainless steel kitchen with Kitchen Aid appliances and granite counter tops,a Master bathroom that has a separated tub and shower, a walk-in closet, and a comfy California room. 2 Car garages, community pool, playgrounds, parks, open space trails,easy access to freeway and shopping centers, and near everywhere you want to be. Disclosure: Photos are from 2016, when it was last leased.