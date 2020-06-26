All apartments in Irvine
65 Purple Jasmine
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

65 Purple Jasmine

65 Purple Jasmine · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

65 Purple Jasmine, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Text 714-831-1800 for details. Tenant moveout end of Oct, ready 1st week of Nov. This elegant Magnolia 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom residence located in Cypress Village. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. Features stainless steel kitchen with Kitchen Aid appliances and granite counter tops,a Master bathroom that has a separated tub and shower, a walk-in closet, and a comfy California room. 2 Car garages, community pool, playgrounds, parks, open space trails,easy access to freeway and shopping centers, and near everywhere you want to be. Disclosure: Photos are from 2016, when it was last leased.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Purple Jasmine have any available units?
65 Purple Jasmine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 65 Purple Jasmine have?
Some of 65 Purple Jasmine's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Purple Jasmine currently offering any rent specials?
65 Purple Jasmine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Purple Jasmine pet-friendly?
No, 65 Purple Jasmine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 65 Purple Jasmine offer parking?
Yes, 65 Purple Jasmine offers parking.
Does 65 Purple Jasmine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 Purple Jasmine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Purple Jasmine have a pool?
Yes, 65 Purple Jasmine has a pool.
Does 65 Purple Jasmine have accessible units?
No, 65 Purple Jasmine does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Purple Jasmine have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Purple Jasmine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Purple Jasmine have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Purple Jasmine does not have units with air conditioning.

