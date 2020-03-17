All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:15 AM

65 Overbrook

65 Overbrook · No Longer Available
Location

65 Overbrook, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Bright open floor plan 3 beds and 2.5 baths home in Stonegate next to a beautiful rose garden with no home behind. Designer wood-look tile flooring throughout the main floor. Gourmet kitchen with generous island, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets with lots of storage, and a spacious dining area. Other upgrades include crown molding, recessed lighting, storage cabinets in laundry room, and epoxy flooring in garage. Tranquil and private backyard with professionally installed landscape and shade structure. Resort style community amenities with pools, spas, parks, sports courts and hiking trails. Award winning schools include Northwood High, Sierra Vista Middle School and Stonegate Elementary. Close to Woodbury Town Center, Northwood Town Center, 261 and 5 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Overbrook have any available units?
65 Overbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 65 Overbrook have?
Some of 65 Overbrook's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Overbrook currently offering any rent specials?
65 Overbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Overbrook pet-friendly?
No, 65 Overbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 65 Overbrook offer parking?
Yes, 65 Overbrook offers parking.
Does 65 Overbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Overbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Overbrook have a pool?
Yes, 65 Overbrook has a pool.
Does 65 Overbrook have accessible units?
No, 65 Overbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Overbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Overbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Overbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Overbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
