65 Overbrook

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Bright open floor plan 3 beds and 2.5 baths home in Stonegate next to a beautiful rose garden with no home behind. Designer wood-look tile flooring throughout the main floor. Gourmet kitchen with generous island, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets with lots of storage, and a spacious dining area. Other upgrades include crown molding, recessed lighting, storage cabinets in laundry room, and epoxy flooring in garage. Tranquil and private backyard with professionally installed landscape and shade structure. Resort style community amenities with pools, spas, parks, sports courts and hiking trails. Award winning schools include Northwood High, Sierra Vista Middle School and Stonegate Elementary. Close to Woodbury Town Center, Northwood Town Center, 261 and 5 Freeway.