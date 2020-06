Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

Very beautiful and bright end-unit 3 bedroom CONDO in Irvine village of Woodbridge. In front of home is greenbelt with beautiful trees. short walk to swimming pool and elementary school. Close to beautiful south lake. Excellent floor plan; one bedroom with one bathroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Great place to live!

Ready to move in.