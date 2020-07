Amenities

Welcome to the beautiful 3b2.5b Furnished homes in Woodbury. The homes is upgraded with wood floor. GOOD PRICE with a furnished homes including TV and Washer& Dryer inside the home. Only minutes away from Jeffery Open Trails, Toll Roads, and highly acclaimed Irvine Schools. Perfect location! A minute away from the Woodbury Town Center which is an pen-air shopping center featuring big-box stores, supermarkets, casual eateries & fast food.