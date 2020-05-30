All apartments in Irvine
64 Peppermint

64 Peppermint · No Longer Available
Location

64 Peppermint, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Highly upgraded Mulberry House in the community of Cypress Village. The gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, and large center island. The kitchen opens up to the great room and dining room creating a central gathering place in the home. 5 Bedrooms including 1 bedroom and bathroom on main floor. The study/bonus room complete the expansive first floor. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet and full bathroom with dual sinks, tub and glass shower. The laundry room come with newer washer and dryer, built-in sink and cabinets for storage. The garage comes with epoxy floor, track storage and shoes cabinets.Boasting several great parks such as Cypress Grove Park, the centerpiece of the village, to Floral Park’s sparkling Jr. Olympic pool, spa and lush open space. Walk your kids to the Cypress Village Elementary & Jeffrey Trail Middle School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Peppermint have any available units?
64 Peppermint doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 64 Peppermint have?
Some of 64 Peppermint's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Peppermint currently offering any rent specials?
64 Peppermint is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Peppermint pet-friendly?
No, 64 Peppermint is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 64 Peppermint offer parking?
Yes, 64 Peppermint offers parking.
Does 64 Peppermint have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 Peppermint offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Peppermint have a pool?
Yes, 64 Peppermint has a pool.
Does 64 Peppermint have accessible units?
No, 64 Peppermint does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Peppermint have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Peppermint does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Peppermint have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Peppermint does not have units with air conditioning.
