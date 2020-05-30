64 Peppermint

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Highly upgraded Mulberry House in the community of Cypress Village. The gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter tops, walk-in pantry, and large center island. The kitchen opens up to the great room and dining room creating a central gathering place in the home. 5 Bedrooms including 1 bedroom and bathroom on main floor. The study/bonus room complete the expansive first floor. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet and full bathroom with dual sinks, tub and glass shower. The laundry room come with newer washer and dryer, built-in sink and cabinets for storage. The garage comes with epoxy floor, track storage and shoes cabinets.Boasting several great parks such as Cypress Grove Park, the centerpiece of the village, to Floral Park’s sparkling Jr. Olympic pool, spa and lush open space. Walk your kids to the Cypress Village Elementary & Jeffrey Trail Middle School.