Amenities
Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in the highly coveted Woodbury Village in Irvine. Vast living area with open layout for living room, dining room, and kitchen with lots of windows and 12 ft. ceilings plus private balcony. Marvelous kitchen with beautiful dark wood cabinets and granite counters features immense center island with matching stainless steel gourmet appliances including fridge, dishwasher, and microwave.
Both bedrooms are quite spacious and feature built in lighting. Master bedroom features en suite bathroom with large dual vanity, huge soaking tub, and separate glass shower booth with beautiful tile work. Laundry room with front loading washer and dryer within unit. Attached two car garage downstairs also offers plenty of room for storage. Great location within community puts you within feet of the pool and clubhouse. Access to the award winning Woodbury Elementary School district with many great schools close by. Lots of shopping only minutes away, with Trader Joe's, Starbucks, and much much more.
Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2900 security deposit on approved credit. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $39 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Pets allowed upon approval with $500 pet deposit.
To schedule a tour please contact Maria at 714-795-7036 or Maria@rpmcoast.com
For more information please contact Hendy at 714-899-2200 x.104 or hendy@rpmcoast.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.