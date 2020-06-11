All apartments in Irvine
64 Nature

64 Nature · No Longer Available
Location

64 Nature, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in the highly coveted Woodbury Village in Irvine. Vast living area with open layout for living room, dining room, and kitchen with lots of windows and 12 ft. ceilings plus private balcony. Marvelous kitchen with beautiful dark wood cabinets and granite counters features immense center island with matching stainless steel gourmet appliances including fridge, dishwasher, and microwave.

Both bedrooms are quite spacious and feature built in lighting. Master bedroom features en suite bathroom with large dual vanity, huge soaking tub, and separate glass shower booth with beautiful tile work. Laundry room with front loading washer and dryer within unit. Attached two car garage downstairs also offers plenty of room for storage. Great location within community puts you within feet of the pool and clubhouse. Access to the award winning Woodbury Elementary School district with many great schools close by. Lots of shopping only minutes away, with Trader Joe's, Starbucks, and much much more.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2900 security deposit on approved credit. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $39 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Pets allowed upon approval with $500 pet deposit.

To schedule a tour please contact Maria at 714-795-7036 or Maria@rpmcoast.com
For more information please contact Hendy at 714-899-2200 x.104 or hendy@rpmcoast.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Nature have any available units?
64 Nature doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 64 Nature have?
Some of 64 Nature's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Nature currently offering any rent specials?
64 Nature isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Nature pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 Nature is pet friendly.
Does 64 Nature offer parking?
Yes, 64 Nature does offer parking.
Does 64 Nature have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 Nature offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Nature have a pool?
Yes, 64 Nature has a pool.
Does 64 Nature have accessible units?
No, 64 Nature does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Nature have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Nature has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Nature have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Nature does not have units with air conditioning.
