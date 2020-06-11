Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in the highly coveted Woodbury Village in Irvine. Vast living area with open layout for living room, dining room, and kitchen with lots of windows and 12 ft. ceilings plus private balcony. Marvelous kitchen with beautiful dark wood cabinets and granite counters features immense center island with matching stainless steel gourmet appliances including fridge, dishwasher, and microwave.



Both bedrooms are quite spacious and feature built in lighting. Master bedroom features en suite bathroom with large dual vanity, huge soaking tub, and separate glass shower booth with beautiful tile work. Laundry room with front loading washer and dryer within unit. Attached two car garage downstairs also offers plenty of room for storage. Great location within community puts you within feet of the pool and clubhouse. Access to the award winning Woodbury Elementary School district with many great schools close by. Lots of shopping only minutes away, with Trader Joe's, Starbucks, and much much more.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2900 security deposit on approved credit. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $39 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Pets allowed upon approval with $500 pet deposit.



To schedule a tour please contact Maria at 714-795-7036 or Maria@rpmcoast.com

For more information please contact Hendy at 714-899-2200 x.104 or hendy@rpmcoast.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.