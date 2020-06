Amenities

Located in one of the most prestigious guard gated neighborhood in Irvine, this detached house is fully furnished and available for long term lease 6m and up. It boasts granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, custom paint, and beautiful tiling throughout the house. Enjoy first rate schools and close proximity to Whole Foods, Spectrum, and Laguna Beach. The house is pristine and is walking distance to parks and HOA amenities. It is move in ready!