63 Ivory Petal

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

A MUST SEE! Furniture/Washer/ Dryer/ Fridge included!!! Super clean and Bright! This Cypress Village single family home in a quiet corner lot location features many designs: 3 bedrooms, 2,5 bathrooms, 2 attached garage with Epoxy coated garage floor, special island kitchen with granite counter-top, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, dimmable lighting, plantation shutters throughout, crown molding, laundry room in the 2nd floor with washer and dryer. Master bedroom featured with a walkin closet. Backyard is cozy with concrete floor for easy maintenance. Walking distance to Cypress elementary and junior high schools, parks, playground, community pool, and shopping center, Easy access to the 5, 405, and 133 freeways. No pets allowed (Landlord will clean the carpet before tenant moves in and landlord pays HOA fee).