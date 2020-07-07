All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:09 AM

63 Ivory Petal

63 Ivory Petal · No Longer Available
Location

63 Ivory Petal, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
A MUST SEE! Furniture/Washer/ Dryer/ Fridge included!!! Super clean and Bright! This Cypress Village single family home in a quiet corner lot location features many designs: 3 bedrooms, 2,5 bathrooms, 2 attached garage with Epoxy coated garage floor, special island kitchen with granite counter-top, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, dimmable lighting, plantation shutters throughout, crown molding, laundry room in the 2nd floor with washer and dryer. Master bedroom featured with a walkin closet. Backyard is cozy with concrete floor for easy maintenance. Walking distance to Cypress elementary and junior high schools, parks, playground, community pool, and shopping center, Easy access to the 5, 405, and 133 freeways. No pets allowed (Landlord will clean the carpet before tenant moves in and landlord pays HOA fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Ivory Petal have any available units?
63 Ivory Petal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 63 Ivory Petal have?
Some of 63 Ivory Petal's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Ivory Petal currently offering any rent specials?
63 Ivory Petal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Ivory Petal pet-friendly?
No, 63 Ivory Petal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 63 Ivory Petal offer parking?
Yes, 63 Ivory Petal offers parking.
Does 63 Ivory Petal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 Ivory Petal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Ivory Petal have a pool?
Yes, 63 Ivory Petal has a pool.
Does 63 Ivory Petal have accessible units?
No, 63 Ivory Petal does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Ivory Petal have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Ivory Petal does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Ivory Petal have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Ivory Petal does not have units with air conditioning.

