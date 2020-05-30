63 Hanging Garden

Amenities
**Perfect Location and Extremely desirable Community of Cypress Village *This Open Concept floor plan Home features 3BED+2.5Bath+2Car Garage+California Room+2,059SF *Large Entry with Beautiful Wood floors and Designer's Two-tone paint throughout *Spacious Living area is Wide open to gourmet kitchen w/Stainless steel Appliances and Upgraded Espresso cabinetry *Quartz Counters and a Large Kitchen Island and walk-in pantry *Sophisticated Dining Area with Access to Private Outdoor Retreat **All Bedrooms and small Den Upstairs *Every Bedrooms has Custom Plantation Shutters and Recessed lights *Spacious Mater Bedroom *Master Bath features Separate Bath and Shower *Dual Sinks and Generous Walk-in Closet *Convenient Upstairs Individual Laundry Room **This Home comes with Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator **The Award-winning Cypress Village Elementary & Jeffery Trail Middle School are in walking distance *Enjoy Resort-like Community Amenities Such as the Junior Olympic Pools, Spa, Playgrounds, Sports Courts, several Community Parks and etc.