Last updated December 11 2019 at 1:53 PM

63 Hanging Garden

63 Hanging Garden · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

63 Hanging Garden, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
**Perfect Location and Extremely desirable Community of Cypress Village *This Open Concept floor plan Home features 3BED+2.5Bath+2Car Garage+California Room+2,059SF *Large Entry with Beautiful Wood floors and Designer's Two-tone paint throughout *Spacious Living area is Wide open to gourmet kitchen w/Stainless steel Appliances and Upgraded Espresso cabinetry *Quartz Counters and a Large Kitchen Island and walk-in pantry *Sophisticated Dining Area with Access to Private Outdoor Retreat **All Bedrooms and small Den Upstairs *Every Bedrooms has Custom Plantation Shutters and Recessed lights *Spacious Mater Bedroom *Master Bath features Separate Bath and Shower *Dual Sinks and Generous Walk-in Closet *Convenient Upstairs Individual Laundry Room **This Home comes with Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator **The Award-winning Cypress Village Elementary & Jeffery Trail Middle School are in walking distance *Enjoy Resort-like Community Amenities Such as the Junior Olympic Pools, Spa, Playgrounds, Sports Courts, several Community Parks and etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Hanging Garden have any available units?
63 Hanging Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 63 Hanging Garden have?
Some of 63 Hanging Garden's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Hanging Garden currently offering any rent specials?
63 Hanging Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Hanging Garden pet-friendly?
No, 63 Hanging Garden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 63 Hanging Garden offer parking?
Yes, 63 Hanging Garden offers parking.
Does 63 Hanging Garden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 Hanging Garden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Hanging Garden have a pool?
Yes, 63 Hanging Garden has a pool.
Does 63 Hanging Garden have accessible units?
No, 63 Hanging Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Hanging Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Hanging Garden has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Hanging Garden have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Hanging Garden does not have units with air conditioning.

