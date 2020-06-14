All apartments in Irvine
63 Dublin
63 Dublin

63 Dublin · (949) 783-2400
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

63 Dublin, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,300

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3328 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Fully furnished or unfurnished up to you! Good location,it is in one of most desirable community in Irvine-Stonegate. 4 Bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms and one downstairs bedroom with a full bath attached, plus a huge loft on the second floor. Wood shutter throughout the whole house. Stone tiles downstairs, wood floor in the bedrooms and stairs. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinets, counter tops, extra large center island. Enjoy incredible association amenities, plenty of parks, pools and spas, BBQ grills, picnic tables, playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, community center. Shopping/dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum and Marketplace. Minutes driving to many freeways. Excellent Irvine School
District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Dublin have any available units?
63 Dublin has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63 Dublin have?
Some of 63 Dublin's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Dublin currently offering any rent specials?
63 Dublin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Dublin pet-friendly?
No, 63 Dublin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 63 Dublin offer parking?
No, 63 Dublin does not offer parking.
Does 63 Dublin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Dublin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Dublin have a pool?
Yes, 63 Dublin has a pool.
Does 63 Dublin have accessible units?
No, 63 Dublin does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Dublin have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Dublin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Dublin have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Dublin does not have units with air conditioning.
